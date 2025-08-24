Video: YouTuber Swept Away While Filming Reels At Duduma Waterfall In Odisha

A YouTuber reportedly went missing after he was swept away while filming reels at the Duduma waterfall in Odisha's Koraput district. He has been identified as 22-year-old Sagar Tudu of Berhampur in Ganjam district, officials said.

The incident took place while Mr Sagar was recording reels at the waterfall by using a drone camera in the afternoon. He was visiting Koraput, along with his friend Abhijit Behera, to record videos of various tourist places for his YouTube channel.

Mr Sagar was standing on a rock when the authorities of Machakunda dam, after alerting the people residing downstream of the dam, released water following heavy rainfall in Lamtaput area of Koraput.

Mr Sagar, who was standing on a rock when the water was released, got stranded due to the sudden rise in the flow at the waterfall. The YouTuber could not manage to balance on the rock for long and was swept away due to the heavy water flow, reports said.

Some tourists as well as locals tried to rescue him but failed.

On being informed, officials of Machkunda police and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to rescue the YouTuber. However, they could not trace him.

With Inputs From Dev Kumar Ghosh