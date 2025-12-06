Delhi Groom's "8th <i>Vachan</i>" During Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral: "She Had To Agree"

A wedding ceremony in Delhi took an unexpected turn when the groom added a strange "8th vachan" to the traditional seven vows. The groom, named Mayank, made a declaration that drew laughter from the guests and his bride, Diya.

The couple's friends and family captured the moment on video, which quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 1.2 million views. "Mayank dropped a Vachan and Diya had to agree," the caption of the video read, with an overlay text, "8th Vachan added. The vachan we all were unprepared for."

As the eighth vachan, the groom said, "Aaj se kamre mein AC ka temperature main set karunga" (From today, I will control the AC temperature in our room).

Watch the video here:

In a traditional Hindu wedding, the couple typically takes seven sacred vows, known as saptapadi, as they walk around the holy fire. However, Mayank's addition of an "8th vachan" added a touch of personality to the ceremony, and also a memory that they will keep forever.

During the ceremonies, he said on a mic, "Main usse ek vachan bulwane wala hoon, swikaar hai, bulwa lena baad mein mana na kar paaye." He meant he wanted her to agree to another promise.

Social Media Reaction

One user wrote, "In her mind 'But kitna time ac chalega hum decide karenge."

"Bhai kitna set karna hai woh wife decide karegi," another joked.

"Bahut bhari vachan ho gaya," a third wrote with laughing emojis.