Samantha's Unseen Mehendi Pic With Raj Nidimoru's Family Before Coimbatore Wedding. Courtesy, Sheetal Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1 in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore. The actress shared a few stunning pictures from their wedding on social media. Now, days after the wedding, a sweet photo from their mehendi ceremony has gone viral. The picture was shared on December 10 by Samantha's sister-in-law.

In the photo, the couple is seen flashing their radiant smiles for the camera. Samantha looked gorgeous in a mustard and green outfit with mehendi adorning her hands, while Raj opted for a neutral-toned shirt paired with trousers. Raj's sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, captioned the post: "Love shared is love multiplied."

Samantha Back To Work Post-Wedding

Soon after her wedding, Samantha returned to work for her upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaram. The actress shared a photo from her makeup room, giving fans a glimpse of her new project. A few days before the wedding, Samantha had announced the film and posted moments from the muhurat ceremony, writing, "Started our journey with the Muhurat of #MaaIntiBangaram, surrounded by love & blessings. We can't wait to share with you what we're creating... need all your love and support as we begin this special film."

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru previously collaborated on the hit web series The Family Man 2. Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League, where she was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Champs alongside Raj. Their joint appearance sparked speculation about a possible romance, which quickly became a talking point on social media.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya.