Raj Nidimoru Makes First Public Appearance After Wedding To Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "<i>Shaadi Mubarak Ho</i>", Say Paps

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru recently got married at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The couple, who collaborated on Prime Video series The Family Man season two and Citadel: Honey Bunny, was rumoured to be dating since 2024.

Days after the wedding, Raj attended The Family Man season 3 success party in Mumbai. This marked his first public appearance since the intimate wedding. The filmmaker was spotted with his partner, Krishna DK and the series' star Manoj Bajpayee outside the party venue.

As he stepped out, paps swarmed around him, congratulating him on his marriage to Samantha with warm "Shaadi mubarak ho!" wishes. Visibly blushing, Raj smiled at the photographers. In a gracious response, he thanked them for their congratulatory messages. This moment marked Raj's first public acknowledgement of his relationship with Samantha.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also returned to work and started shooting for Ma Inti Bangaram. The actress shared a picture on social media today, revealing that she is back to work.

She posted a picture of herself sitting in her vanity van and getting her hair done. She was seen chatting away with director Nandini Reddy and makeup artist Avni Rambhia. Read the full story here.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha got married in December in a Linga Bhairava Vivaha ceremony. The event was attended only by their close friends and family.

For the occasion, Samantha wore a stunning red Banarasi saree designed by Arpita Mehta. Crafted from pure Katan satin silk, the handwoven masterpiece featured intricate powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border. It came embellished with beige-gold zardozi work, saadi taar, cut dana, kasab embroidery and delicate mirrors.. Raj complemented Samantha in an ivory kurta set paired with a textured gold jacket from Tarun Tahiliani's collection.

Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was married to Shhyamali De from 2015 until their reported separation in 2022. Samantha and Raj's romance began to make headlines in 2024, with Samantha often sharing photos with Raj.