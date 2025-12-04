After Raj Nidimoru-Samantha's Wedding, Ex-Wife Shhyamali Says, "Not Trying To Sell Anyone"

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding to Citadel director Raj Nidimoru, the inter-personal relationship dynamics among Raj, his ex-wife Shhyamali De and Samantha have been dominating the headlines.

On Thursday, Shhyamali took to her Instagram stories, and shared a string of notes. In the first three notes, she expressed gratitude to her well-wishers, who reached out to her in the hour of need. She mentioned her Guru has been diagnosed with cancer, leaving her upset and tense.

In another note, Shhyamali categorically said, she's not looking for "attention", "interviews, brand endorsements."

"Anyone looking for drama and breaking news. You won't find it here. Urge you to leave. Not looking for - attention, media coverage, exclusive interviews, brand promotions, paid partnerships, sympathy. Not trying to sell anyone anything," wrote Shhyamali De.

An excerpt of Shhyamali's earlier post read, "I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good."

On Monday, Samantha shared a few pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony.

The intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted as per the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha—a unique consecration process designed to forge a deep elemental bond between partners beyond thought, emotion, or physicality. Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, cleanses the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment in their shared life journey.

In the pictures, the couple are seen exchanging rings and performing rituals. In the last picture, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are flashing their best smiles for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Samantha simply wrote the wedding date in the caption: "1.12.2025".

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage. Raj Nidimoru parted ways from his first wife, Shhyamali De, in 2022.