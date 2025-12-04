Ahead Of <i>Dhurandhar</i> Release, A Look At Ranveer Singh's Box Office Hits

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in key roles.

With a career spanning over a decade, Ranveer has proven his mettle as a versatile actor. Whether as the vicious Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat or the quirky police officer in Simmba, the actor has delivered back-to-back blockbusters that have left a lasting impact on audiences.

Ahead of Dhurandhar release, let us take a look at Ranveer Singh's top 5 highest-grossing films:

1. Padmaavat (2018)

The historical drama is Ranveer Singh's most successful film yet. Set in medieval Rajasthan, it features the actor as the antagonist Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Despite facing controversies, the film was a massive hit at the box office thanks to its grandeur, stunning visuals, and powerful performances. Padmaavat earned around Rs 302.15 crore domestically, reported Sacnilk.

2. Simmba (2018)

An official remake of the 2015 Telugu film Temper, Simmba follows the story of Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt cop who turns over a new leaf after a life-changing incident. Ranveer Singh's performance as the titular character was well-received by audiences and critics alike. The film's success can be attributed to Ranveer's energetic performance, Rohit Shetty's trademark action sequences, and the entertaining storyline. It grossed over Rs 240.3 crore in India.

3. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Ranveer Singh played the role of Peshwa Bajirao, a powerful Maratha leader. The film focused on Bajirao's love affair with Mastani. The actor underwent a significant physical transformation for the role and brought depth and nuance to the character of Bajirao. The film made Rs 184.3 crore at the box office.

4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

The romantic comedy performed exceptionally well at the box office, grossing Rs 152.55 crore in India. The film's success marked a comeback of sorts for Ranveer, whose last few films had not performed as expected, including Cirkus. He was praised for his lovable portrayal of his character and his chemistry with co-star Alia Bhatt

5. Gully Boy (2019)

Loosely inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy, the film was a major commercial hit, grossing Rs 139.63 crore in India. Ranveer played Murad Ahmed, an aspiring rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. His performance was praised for its nuance, depth, and ability to convey Murad's journey from vulnerability to an artist who finds his voice through rap.

Ranveer Singh's comeback with Dhurandhar arrives after a two-year hiatus from lead roles since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK) in 2023, which grossed Rs 357 crore worldwide and revived his box-office fortunes following flops like Cirkus (2022) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022).

