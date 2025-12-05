Days After Wedding With Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Goes Back To Work. See Photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to director Raj Nidimoru on December 1. The actress shared some beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony. Well, it seems she is not in the mood to take a long vacation post-wedding as she has dived right into work. Samantha shared a picture on social media today revealing that she has started working on her upcoming film, Maa Inti Bangaram.

Samantha posted a picture from the makeup room, her hair being done. She wrote, "Let's go #MaaIntiBangaram." See her post here:



Recently, Samantha took to Instagram and shared some pictures from the Muhurat ceremony of the film. She wrote, "Started our journey with the Muhurat of #MaaIntiBangaram, surrounded by love & blessings. We can't wait to share with you what we're creating... need all your love and support as we begin this special film." Check out the post below:

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru had earlier worked together on the hit web series The Family Man 2. Rumors about their relationship started circulating after Samantha shared photos on Instagram from the World Pickleball League, where she was cheering for the Chennai Super Champs alongside Raj. Their joint appearance led to speculation about a potential romance.

After their wedding, a clip of Samantha from a previous interview with Galatta India started circulating online. In the video, she was visibly touched by a special message from Raj Nidimoru, which made her blush on camera.

Raj complimented Samantha's dedication and passion for her craft. He also praised her smooth transition between Tamil and Telugu films, describing it as "commendable."

He affectionately called her a "geek" and a "proper nerd," saying, "She's a bookworm; we caught her studying intensely for scenes or anything she needed to prepare for. She puts in a lot of effort but acts as if she didn't prepare at all."

Regarding Samantha's personal life, she was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They married in 2017 and announced their separation in 2021.