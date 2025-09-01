Siddaramaiah's "Do You Know Kannada" Question To President Murmu, Her Reply

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Mysuru today produced a lighthearted exchange between her and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress leader asked the President, "Do you know Kannada?" The President, smiling, acknowledged that she did not but pledged that she would learn the language.

The exchange took place during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

President Murmu arrived earlier in the day at Mysuru airport, where she was received by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The event at AIISH drew senior leaders, including Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, the royal scion of Mysuru.

Mr Siddaramaiah began his welcome address in Kannada and, glancing towards the President, asked with a smile: "Do you know Kannada?"

President Murmu replied, "I would like to tell the honourable Chief Minister that although Kannada is not my mother tongue, I deeply cherish all the languages, cultures, and traditions of my country. I hold great respect and regard for each of them."

She went on to add: "I wish that everyone continues to keep their language alive, preserves their traditions and culture, and moves forward in that direction. I extend my best wishes for this. And I will certainly make an effort to learn Kannada, little by little."

This comes months after the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "everyone living in this state should learn to speak Kannada". "We are all Kannadigas. People speaking different languages have settled in here (and) everyone living in this state should learn to speak Kannada."

This sparked protests by opposition parties and leaders. In his earlier tenure too Mr Siddaramaiah had pushed for wider use of the Kannada language.