"Personal Visit: DK Shivakumar Plays Down Delhi Trip Amid Power Tussle In State

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is on way to Delhi today amid the huge row over the rotation of the top post in the state. There were reports that he had been called by the Central leadership to help resolve the issue, which has been on the backburner for months. Shivakumar, though, told NDTV that this is a "personal visit".

"I have a marriage of my friend's children, a bureaucrat, number one. Number two, we have a rally on the 14th. We want to arrange lodging for all my party leaders and cadres. Nearly 10,000 are planning to go from Karnataka," he told NDTV before boarding his flight from Bangaluru's Kempegowda airport.

"I have to make some arrangements and give some authorization to some of my party leaders. To make sure they have a comfortable stay because they have to go by train," he added.

His boss, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, scoffed what asked about Mr Shivakumar's visit. "Let him go. Who said not to go? I will go only if I am called," he told reporters.

In the row over the Chief Minister post that has been occupying headlines for days, Mr Siddaramaiah holds all the cards, with support from around 110 MLAs of the party.

Shivakumar's supporters insist that when the government was formed, Mr Shivakumar, who was in the running for the top post, was promised a rotational system under which he would take over the top post for the latter half of the government's tenure.

But Siddaramaiah has been dragging his feet, insisting that a change at the top now will break the pace of governance.

Two breakfasts meetings between the two leaders within a span of four days has not resolved the impasse.

The top leadership of the Congress has so far maintained silence. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said it would be resolved by Rahul Gandhi and the other top leaders.

Sources had told NDTV that Kharge Rahul Gandhi will meet on December 8. This will be preceded by a meeting with senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

Siddaramaiah has said he would abide by the Central leaders' decision. "Both of us will accept the decision taken by the party, especially Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge," the chief minister has said.