37-Year-Old Thai Woman Marries Two Austrian Men At Same Wedding Ceremony. See Viral Pics

A 37-year-old Thai woman recently made headlines after marrying two Austrian men in a single wedding ceremony in Thailand's Prakhon Chai district. According to a report in Khaosod English, Duangduan Ketsaro married the two close friends after the trio agreed to it, following years of relationships with the woman.

The Trio

Duangduan, a former singer-songwriter, first met Roman, a retired Austrian police officer, five years ago in Pattaya. She later met Macky, a current Austrian police officer and close friend of Roman. After building a relationship with both men -- dating Roman for five years and Macky for one -- the three decided to formalise their bond as a trio.

Notably, Duangduan has three children and two grandchildren from her first marriage. For years, she worked relentlessly to support and care for both her parents and her children. Before taking the plunge, Duangduan had a heart-to-heart with her children and parents. To her surprise, they approved of the union because both men had consistently cared for the family.

The Wedding ceremony

On February 28, the trio tied the knot in Thailand's Prakhon Chai district, celebrating their union in a quiet ceremony attended by close friends and family. The wedding followed local Thai traditions, including a bai sri su kwan blessing and a wrist-tying ritual. In a lighthearted moment, the two grooms celebrated by jumping into a pond together after the ceremony. Each of the Austrian men also provided a dowry of 1 million baht, approximately Rs 29 lakh.

Her mother shared that she had seen her daughter's hardships over the years and now only wishes for Duangduan to be happy and well looked after. She said, "I have seen my daughter struggle for years. Her happiness matters most to me."

The bride joked about the unusual event, saying, "Marry one, nobody remembers… marry two at once, and they will!"

While the ceremony was socially and culturally celebrated by the local community, polygamy is not legally recognised under Thai civil law. Only one of the marriages can be officially registered with the state.