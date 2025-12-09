Bengaluru Uber Driver's "This Is Not Airplane" Reply To Simple Question Goes Viral

A Bengaluru commuter's routine message to a cab driver has sparked a conversation on social media after their simple "are you coming?" message led to a strange response. In a post on Reddit, the user revealed that they sent the text to the driver after booking the cab, which was quite normal as they usually ask the drivers to confirm the rides.

But the commuter was stunned when the driver replied, "This is not airplane." The driver promptly cancelled the trip, leaving the commuter confused and amused.

In the caption, the user wrote, "Well booked a cab and drop him a note 're you coming.'"

"The reply I got, 'if it is urgent book another. This is not airplane'. And then he cancelled it. I drop this message to all my trips just get confirmation this didn't go well!"

The exchange, shared on the r/Bengaluru subreddit, quickly gained traction, garnering more than 4,000 upvotes and sparking a debate.

Social Media Reaction

Many users sympathised with the driver, citing the challenges of navigating heavy traffic, long waits, and rising frustration on both sides.

"Once I was in the same situation. I called the uber driver as in the app, it looked like the car didn't move. I call him up and he says in harsh tone 'I'm coming, this is not a helicopter'. I replied 'Oh thank God I thought I booked a helicopter,'" one user responded.

"Yup he was right. Travelling from blr to hyd in plane is faster than travelling 10 km in Bengaluru in cab/s," another user joked.

"Many book cabs in 2 -3 apps and cancel the others once one of them reaches, after travelling all that distance and getting canceled is even frustrating for them. Plus, they have to deal with the shenanigans of rude customers, the national lang speakers, police...etc daily," a third user tried to explain driver's situation.

"A client escalation might ruin your day and mood in your corporate life , how do you expect their mood to be?"