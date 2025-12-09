Reddit Down Again: Thousands Locked Out As Outage Continues For Second Day

Reddit users faced another day of disruption on December 9, 2025, as the platform experienced technical issues for the second day in a row. According to Downdetector, 538 user reports were registered, highlighting widespread problems.

The data revealed that 66% of users were unable to access Reddit's website, 33% reported server-related issues, and 1% faced problems with their personal profiles. Downdetector gathers real-time status reports from users, so the actual number of affected users may be higher.

This follows a previous outage on December 8, when over 250 complaints were recorded. At that time, 48% of users reported trouble with the website, 42% with the Reddit app, and 10% with server connectivity.

Photo Credit: downdetector.in/status/reddit/

Reddit has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause of the repeated outages.

This isn't the first time Reddit has faced technical issues recently. Similar outages were reported not only on December 8 but also in November last month. During these incidents, users experienced a range of problems including login failures, high error rates, partially loaded pages, broken media, and an inability to access subreddits or comment sections.

According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, in November, over 20,000 users worldwide, including more than 500 in India, reported difficulties using the platform. The issues spanned across the Reddit website, mobile app, and server connections, disrupting users' ability to post, comment, and browse content.

This recent Reddit outage follows closely after a major Amazon Web Services (AWS) disruption that took down several apps, including Reddit. To make matters more chaotic, Microsoft's Azure network also experienced an outage just recently.