"Want To Finish Exams And Go Home": Indian Medical Student In Bangladesh

"There is a haunting silence in the hostel during exams, broken only by the disturbing videos on our screens," says Ubair Fayaz, a third-year MBBS student at Sir Salimullah Medical College in the heart of Dhaka. "As the only male Indian student in my batch at a government college, I feel a double weight: the pressure of exams and the anxiety of ensuring everyone around me feels secure," he added.

For Ubair, a high-achieving student who held All India Rank 2 in the NEET exam, the dream of a medical degree is currently being tested by political instability. While his campus remains a haven, the digital world tells a far more volatile story.

A Climate Of Fear And Isolated Violence

The recent assassination of Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the Inqilab Moncho, followed by the daylight shooting of Motaleb Shikdar in Khulna, has sent shockwaves through the student community.

Ubair describes a surreal existence: sitting for high-stakes professional vivas while social media feeds are flooded with footage of protests. "The psychological impact is heavy. I often find myself upset when sharing these updates with my family in Srinagar," he admits. "The unrest isn't as uniform as it was during the ousting of Sheikh Hasina; these feel like isolated, yet deeply disturbing incidents."

Despite the tension, Ubair emphasises that life inside the hostel remains secure. "Safety for female students is the top priority here. There have been no reported incidents involving Indian students. We are sticking to our professional schedule as planned. We just want to finish our exams and go home," he added.

AIMSA Issues Urgent Appeal For Student Safety

As the political climate in Bangladesh intensifies ahead of the general elections, the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) has called for increased protection for students abroad.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, Vice President of AIMSA J&K, issued a call for government intervention, saying, "We have received distressing reports of uncertain conditions, causing immense anxiety among students and their families. The killing of student leaders has further escalated concerns. We request immediate diplomatic action and clear communication from the embassy on a top-priority basis."

Formal Representation To The Government Of India

In an official letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, AIMSA highlighted the vulnerability of Indian students:

Immediate Intervention: The association is seeking measures to safeguard students who feel "stranded" by the atmosphere of unrest.

Strengthened Support: A plea for the Indian Embassy to bolster on-ground assistance and provide transparent updates to anxious families back home.

Diplomatic Trust: The letter reminds the government that these students live abroad with the trust that the nation will stand by them during a crisis.

While students like Ubair remain committed to their education-insisting they have no current plans to the underlying anxiety remains. "Insha'Allah, normalcy will return," Ubair says. "We are just waiting for the day we can focus solely on healing, without the shadow of unrest."