"Will Trump Kidnap Our PM Like Venezuela?" Congress Leader's Shocker

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's bizarre comments asking whether what happened with Venezuela could happen with India led to a barrage of ridicule and jokes on social media, all pointed at him.

Referring to the US military action in Venezuela that led to the capture of Nicolas Maduro, the Congress leader asked a question, which many on social media took as a joke due to its absurdity: "... Will something like what happened in Venezuela happen in India? Will Mr Trump kidnap our prime minister?"

Former Jammu and Kashmir top cop SP Vaid slammed the Congress leader for saying something that was "humiliating for the entire country". Many on social media described Chavan's comments with words like "brain dead", "illiterate", "fool", etc, pointing out the ridiculousness of it all, especially with a nuclear power like India.

Chavan, who has served as Maharashtra chief minister and a Union minister during his long career, picked up from where Kharge left in his attack on PM Modi over the US' steep tariffs on India.

"With a 50 per cent tariff, trade is simply not possible. In effect, this amounts to blocking India-US trade, especially exports from India to the United States. Since a direct ban cannot be imposed, tariffs have been used as a tool to stop trade. India will have to bear this," Chavan said, building up his attack.

"The profits that our people earlier earned from exports to the US will no longer be available. We will have to look for alternative markets, and efforts in that direction are already underway," he said.

Then he sprung the "what next" question: what if Trump did the same with India what it did with Venezuela?

The former top cop who has been tracking geopolitical and security matters closely, and whose experience in the intersection of foreign and domestic threats is well-known during his time, shot a question at Chavan that aimed at the Congress's existential core.

"Thinking that what Trump did to Venezuela and Maduro should happen to Narendra Modi is humiliating for the entire country. At least think before you speak, Prithviraj Chavan. Or is this the actual ideology of the Congress now coming out in the open?" Vaid said.