Liver Specialist Reveals 8 Warning Signs Of Fatty Liver You Shouldn't Miss

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver, which can disrupt its normal function. With more people leading inactive lifestyles and consuming diets high in sugars and unhealthy fats, the prevalence of fatty liver disease has surged, impacting millions worldwide. If left uncontrolled, fatty liver can progress to severe complications, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even liver cancer in some cases. Therefore, it is crucial to recognise the signs of fatty liver disease. Early detection can lead to lifestyle changes and medical interventions that prevent further liver damage.

Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared 8 warning signs of fatty liver that you shouldn't ignore.

8 warning signs of fatty liver disease

1. Weight gain

"Unexpected weight gain, especially if around the abdomen, could signal fatty liver disease," Dr. Sethi explained. Sudden weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, can be a warning sign of fatty liver disease. The accumulation of fat in this area can indicate trouble with liver function.

2. Persistent fatigue and weakness

While everyone experiences fatigue at times, feeling consistently tired and weak despite adequate rest can indicate liver issues, according to Dr. Sethi. The liver plays a vital role in energy metabolism, and dysfunction might lead to fatigue.

3. Abdominal pain and swelling

"Abdominal pain and swelling in the upper right abdomen could point to fatty liver disease," he mentioned. This typically occurs because the liver is swollen with fat, which can cause pain and discomfort.

4. High blood sugar levels

Often associated with insulin resistance, elevated blood sugar can indicate metabolic disturbances linked to fatty liver. Dr. Sethi revealed that insulin resistance is often seen in people with fatty liver.

5. Dark urine and pale stools

Changes in urine and stool colour can signal liver dysfunction. Dark urine can occur due to excess bilirubin, while pale stools may indicate a lack of bile, which is a sign of impaired liver function.

6. Jaundice

The yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice, is an alarming sign of advanced fatty liver disease. It indicates that your liver requires immediate medical attention.

7. High cholesterol levels

There is often a coexistence of high cholesterol and fatty liver disease. Elevated cholesterol levels can worsen liver function and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems.

8. Easy bruising and bleeding

This can occur with advanced fatty liver disease as the liver struggles to produce necessary proteins for blood clotting. Increased sensitivity to bruising or prolonged bleeding can indicate significant liver impairment.

Staying vigilant about these signs can help you seek medical help immediately and prevent irreversible liver damage.

