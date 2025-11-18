Fraud, Kidnappings: Why Iran Suspended Visa-Free Entry Travel For Indians

Indians won't be allowed to enter Iran visa-free from November 22, after Tehran suspended the facility following an increase in fraud and trafficking cases. Iran had introduced a visa waiver for Indians in February 2024, aiming to boost tourism. However, since then, several incidents have been reported where Indians were lured to the Islamic Republic on false promises of employment or with assurances of transit to other countries, prompting Tehran's move.

"The implementation of the one-way tourist visa cancellation regulations for Indian nationals holding ordinary passports in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been suspended as of 22nd November 2025," the Iranian embassy in India said in a post on X.

"From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Tourism In Iran

Iran's visa-free entry was extended to Indians exclusively for tourism purposes, valid for 15 days once every six months, and did not cover employment. With heritage cities like Isfahan and Shiraz, pilgrimage destinations such as Qom and Mashhad, along with desert landscapes and ancient Silk Road routes, Iran is one of the favourite tourism destinations among Indian travellers.

Iran is also a key transit point, especially for budget travellers bound for Europe or Central Asia.

India Reacts

The Foreign Minister noted that the Centre's attention was drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onwards transit to third countries.

"Individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that in view of such incidents, Tehran has suspended the visa waiver facility available to ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran.

"This measure is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements. From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran."

The Ministry also advised Indian nationals who intend to visit Iran to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onwards transit to third countries via Iran.

Fraud Cases in Iran

In May earlier this year, three Punjab men, who had left for Australia through an illegal pathway, were kidnapped in Iran. An agent in Punjab had promised Hushanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar) and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur) to send them to Australia via the Dubai-Iran route. He reportedly assured them that they would be provided a stay in Iran.

However, soon after they landed in Iran on May 1, they were reportedly kidnapped. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, according to the victims' families.

The three men were rescued after India urged Iranian authorities to intervene in the matter.

In September, India cautioned its nationals seeking employment in Iran to exercise "strictest vigilance" in view of recent cases of fake job offers.