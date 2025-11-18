The Making Of Madvi Hidma And What His End Means In Fight Against Red Terror

Madvi Hidma, the top Maoist commander gunned down by the Andhra Pradesh police in an encounter this morning, was a shadow. For years, the security establishment tried in vain to corner this notorious insurgent. There were no recent photographs or credible information to guide cops in this hunt. A security ring that warned him of every advancing danger and a solid information network protected this Maoist from every trap laid by security forces.

But as the anti-Maoist offensive pushed the rebels onto the back foot and forced many of them to surrender, Hidma and five others came into the crosshairs and died in an encounter at a forest area near the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

The Making Of A Rebel

Madvi Hidma, also known as Deva or Hidmalu, was born at Puvarti village in Sukma, now in Chhattisgarh, in 1981. He studied till Class 10 before joining the Maoist ranks. According to some reports, he was drawn to the rebel movement when he saw Maoists building a pond in this village. The Bastar region, where Sukma is located, was an underdeveloped area for decades, and this was a key factor that aided the Maoist movement in the early 2000s.

Ramesh Pudiyami alias Badaranna, a surrendered Maoist who many see as Hidma's first mentor, remembers meeting the young rebel. Hidma told him he wanted to join the Maoists. Seeing his enthusiasm, Badaranna agreed. Hidma worked for him for two years before he was handed over the charge of a platoon.

A Quick Rise Up The Ranks

Hidma went on to lead a battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and became the youngest member of the Central Committee, the CPI Maoist's top decision-making body. He was the only tribal member from the Bastar region on the Central Committee and a prominent figure within the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee.

His local roots and connections helped him, but those in the know say that what catapulted him to the top was his discipline.

According to Sundari, a former Maoist now part of the anti-rebel force, District Reserve Guard, Hidma woke up at 4 am daily and read news reports to stay abreast of the latest developments. He was also an avid reader.

He would focus on intensive physical training for his battalion, and some described him as "ruthless" on this front. Hidma knew physical fitness was the rebels' best weapon during security encounters. He commanded his battalion's respect because he led from the front.

The Maoist commander, Sundari has said, did not have any addictions but loved beef, chicken and tea. He was a diabetic and only had chapati.

The Dreaded Planner

The battalion Hidma led is considered the Maoists' most lethal strike unit. Among the 26 Maoist attacks that he is known to be a part of are the 2010 Dantewada massacre, in which 76 paramilitary personnel were killed, and the 2013 Jhiram Ghati ambush that left 27 people, including Chhattisgarh's top Congress leaders, dead. He is learnt to have masterminded the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush that claimed the lives of 22 security personnel.

An expert in jungle warfare, Hidma evaded arrest by maintaining a security ring around himself. Sundari, who was part of Hidma's security detail in her years as a Maoist, says the rebel leader's security was more elaborate than that of state police chiefs.

Commandos armed with sophisticated weapons were part of Hidma's security ring. He would avoid visiting villages and his informers in these settlements would keep him updated about the movement of security forces. He carried a bounty of over Rs 50 lakh.

The End, And What It Means

This dreaded Maoist was killed in a fierce encounter with Andhra Pradesh police personnel at Maredumilli forest in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district this morning. Five other Maoists were also killed in the gunfight. These included his wife, Raje. The operation was carried out by Greyhounds, Andhra's specialised force for anti-Maoist operations.

Harish Kumar Gupta, Andhra Pradesh's Director General of Police, told NDTV that this was a "monumental" victory for anti-Maoist operations in the country. "Hidma's elimination marks a crucial turning point in anti-Maoist efforts. It has removed the head of CPI (Maoist)'s most potent military wing," he said. The top cop added that Hidma motivated young tribals to join the rebel ranks.

The killing of Hidma is a massive blow to the Maoists at a time when they are struggling due to the Centre's security offensive and a flood of surrenders. This is likely to weaken the rebel organisation further and aid the government's attempts to rid these areas of the red terror.