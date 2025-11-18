Top Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma, Behind 26 Armed Attacks, Killed: Sources

Notorious Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, responsible for leading at least 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians, has been gunned down in an encounter at Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district. The encounter, top sources have said, took place near the tri-junction of the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, which has several Maoist hideouts. According to sources, at least six rebels' bodies have been spotted, and the operation is still on.

Born in 1981 in Sukma, then in Madhya Pradesh, Hidma rose to lead a battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and became the youngest member of the Central Committee, the CPI Maoist's top decision-making body. He was the only tribal member from the Bastar region on the central committee. Hidma carried a bounty of Rs 50 lakh. His wife, Raje alias Rajakka, is also learnt to have been killed in the encounter.