Chilli Spray To 'Hidma' Slogans: How Delhi's Air Protest Took Violent Turn

The protest at Delhi's India Gate on Sunday evening against the toxic air in the national capital turned violent and chaotic as some protesters allegedly attacked police personnel with chilli spray while being removed from the site. A group of people even raised slogans supporting Madvi Hidma - a top Maoist leader who was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh earlier this month, prompting legal action.

According to the police, the protesters sat in the middle of the road at India Gate without permission for around an hour, raising slogans and waving posters. When the police intervened and asked the demonstrators to stop the protest, they reportedly turned violent, broke baricades and sprayed chilli spray, injuring three to four cops.

The chilli and pepper sprays used by protesters on police personnel

Officials said the personnel are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

As the cops continued to disperse the protesters, a group of people raised slogans such as "Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe" (Long Live Madvi Hidma). A man was seen holding a poster that read: "From Birsa Munda to Madvi Hidma, the struggle of our forests and environment will go on".

Protesters against Air Pollution in Delhi suddenly started raising slogans in support of Indian Naxalite Hidma; says "Long live Comrade Hidma"



Delhi's air quality hit severe levels Sunday, with AQI around 400, prompting hybrid school classes and health alerts for vulnerable… pic.twitter.com/7cg6aeTRc1 — Sujal Singh (@sujalsingh_x) November 23, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: A group of protesters holds a protest at India Gate over air pollution in Delhi-NCR. They were later removed from the spot by police personnel pic.twitter.com/DBEZTeET0U — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

Hidma, who was responsible for at least 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians, was killed in an encounter on November 18. He was known for attacks, including the 2010 attack in Dantewada that claimed the lives of 76 CRPF personnel and the 2013 ambush in Jhiram Ghati that left 27 people, including top Congress leaders, dead. He also played a key role in the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush in which 22 security personnel were killed.

The police have arrested 22 people so far in connection with the violence - six have been taken into custody at the Kartavyapath police station, while the remaining 17 at the Parliament Street police station.

"An FIR has been registered under various sections, including against the use of force against the police, road blockades, and the use of chilli spray," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, said.

Officials have also assured action against those who raised the Maoist slogans. "Those who raised such slogans at India Gate will be identified, and legal action will be taken against them. We are taking legal action in this matter," the DCP said.

BJP hits out at protesters

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra hit out over the violent protests, saying, 'Jihadis' and Maoists are now "becoming social activists".

"Look at the reality of yesterday's protests in Delhi. They held posters against pollution, and chanted slogans like 'Lal Salaam' (Red Salute - a greeting used by communists). The new mask for jihadis and Naxalites is becoming social activists. Delhi has given a befitting reply to such ideology," he wrote in a post on X.