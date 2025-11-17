Indians To Require Visa To Travel, Transit Through Iran Soon

Iran has suspended its one-way tourist visa cancellation regime for Indian nationals holding ordinary passports. From November 22, Indian travellers with ordinary passports will no longer enjoy visa-free entry into Iran and will be required to obtain a valid visa for both entry and transit.

Earlier, Indian tourists were allowed to enter Iran without a visa under certain conditions, part of Tehran's broader attempt in recent years to boost tourism and strengthen ties with key Asian partners.

All Indian nationals with ordinary passports will have to apply for an Iranian visa in advance, possess the visa at the time of boarding, and hold a visa even for airport transit through Iranian territory.

Indian tourists visited Iran for a range of tourism opportunities, including heritage cities like Isfahan and Shiraz, pilgrimage destinations such as Qom and Mashhad, the desert landscape and ancient Silk Road routes.

Iran is also a key transit point, especially for budget travellers bound for Europe or Central Asia.