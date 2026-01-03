What China Said After US Forces Captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

China said on Saturday it firmly opposes US military strikes on Venezuela and the capture of the country's leader Nicolas Maduro, calling it a violation of international law.

"China is deeply shocked and strongly condemns the US's blatant use of force against a sovereign state and its action against its president," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Such hegemonic behaviour by the US seriously violates international law, infringes upon Venezuela's sovereignty, and threatens peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean. China firmly opposes it," it added.

