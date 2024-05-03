'Remain Vigilant': India To Its Citizens Travelling To Iran, Israel

Iran fired several hundred missiles on Israel last month. Nearly all of them were intercepted

India has asked its citizens who are travelling to Iran or Israel to remain vigilant as both countries are in conflict.

Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for commercial flights. But it can't be said with any certainty the airspace will remain open as the conflict in the region continues.

In response to a media query on travel advisory with respect to Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now."

"We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while traveling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian embassy," he said.

Iran fired several hundred missiles on Israel last month. Nearly all of them were intercepted.

Meanwhile, Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been engaged in escalating daily cross-border strikes over the past six months - in parallel with the war in Gaza - and their increasing range and sophistication has spurred fears of a wider regional conflict.

Hezbollah has amassed a formidable arsenal since 2006.

Like Hamas, the Palestinian group battling Israel in Gaza, Hezbollah has a network of tunnels to move fighters and weapons around. Its fighters have also been training for more than a decade with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

Hezbollah has so far restricted its attacks to a strip of northern Israel, seeking to draw Israeli forces away from Gaza. Israel has said it is ready to push Hezbollah back from the border, but it is unclear how.