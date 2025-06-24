28 Flights To Delhi Cancelled Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

Many flights coming to and from the Delhi airport have been cancelled owing to rising tensions in the Middle East and the closure of airspace. As many as 48 flights - 28 arriving at Delhi airport and 20 departing from the capital - have been cancelled.

The cancelled flights include 17 of Air India, eight of IndiGo and three of other airlines.

The flights scheduled to depart from Delhi but cancelled include 10 of Air India, seven of IndiGo and three of other airlines.

IndiGo on Tuesday morning said that as airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, it is "prudently and progressively resuming operations" on these routes.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel. Please stay updated via our mobile app or website. Thank you for your continued understanding and trust," the statement read.

Travel Advisory



— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 24, 2025



— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 24, 2025

SpiceJet, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said some of its flights may be affected due to the closure of the airspace in the Middle East.

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 23, 2025

Akasa Air also said that its flight operations to and from the region may be impacted due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

"We understand this may affect your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Our teams are closely monitoring the evolving situation to ensure that all flight operations are within safe and approved airspace," it said and asked passengers to check the flight status.

— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) June 23, 2025



— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) June 23, 2025



— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) June 23, 2025

Airlines were on fresh alert late on Monday after Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Iraq, and Kuwait closed their countries' airspace temporarily as Iran attacked the Al Udeid US military base in Doha.