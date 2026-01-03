New Year Attack Document, Hammers: What FBI Found From ISIS-Inspired Plotter

The teenager from North Carolina who was arrested for planning a mass-casualty attack on New Year's Eve in support of the Islamic State group (ISIS) had hammers, knives, and a handwritten attack plot document at his home, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found.

According to investigators, Christian Sturdivant (18) had planned to attack people at a grocery store and a Burger King fast-food restaurant. The US officials managed to stop the deadly attack after Sturdivant, who was on the FBI's radar since 2022, reached out to who he thought was a member of ISIS - but was an undercover agent with the New York Police Department (NYPD). During the conversation around mid-December, Sturdivant pledged his allegiance to ISIS and disclosed his plans to "do jihad soon". He then met another undercover agent of the FBI - who the teenager also thought was an ISIS participant - and became very specific with his plans.

Christian Sturdivant

When the authorities searched his home on December 29, they found a handwritten document titled 'The New Years Attack 2026' - which listed Sturdivant's goal of stabbing as many civilians as possible. The notes also reportedly specified targeting groups such as non-Muslims, LGBTQ individuals, Jews, and Christians.

Additionally, the cops seized two hammers and two butcher knives found under Sturdivant's bed.

On December 14, Sturdivant had made a video and sent it to one of the undercover agents, whom he thought was an ISIS member, showing the hammers and knives.

Some other gear, like tactical gloves and a vest, was also seized.

Sturdivant has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation. He has made his first court appearance in Charlotte and is in federal custody. If convicted, Sturdivant will face a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.