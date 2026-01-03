Advertisement

New Year Attack Document, Hammers: What FBI Found From ISIS-Inspired Plotter

According to investigators, Christian Sturdivant (18) had planned to attack people at a grocery store and a Burger King fast-food restaurant.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
New Year Attack Document, Hammers: What FBI Found From ISIS-Inspired Plotter
Christian Sturdivant was on the FBI's radar since 2022.
  • Christian Sturdivant planned a mass attack on New Year's Eve in support of ISIS
  • He planned to target a grocery store and Burger King with hammers, knives, and tactical gear
  • Authorities found a handwritten attack plan targeting civilians and minority groups
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The teenager from North Carolina who was arrested for planning a mass-casualty attack on New Year's Eve in support of the Islamic State group (ISIS) had hammers, knives, and a handwritten attack plot document at his home, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found.

According to investigators, Christian Sturdivant (18) had planned to attack people at a grocery store and a Burger King fast-food restaurant. The US officials managed to stop the deadly attack after Sturdivant, who was on the FBI's radar since 2022, reached out to who he thought was a member of ISIS - but was an undercover agent with the New York Police Department (NYPD). During the conversation around mid-December, Sturdivant pledged his allegiance to ISIS and disclosed his plans to "do jihad soon". He then met another undercover agent of the FBI - who the teenager also thought was an ISIS participant - and became very specific with his plans.

Christian Sturdivant

Christian Sturdivant

When the authorities searched his home on December 29, they found a handwritten document titled 'The New Years Attack 2026' - which listed Sturdivant's goal of stabbing as many civilians as possible. The notes also reportedly specified targeting groups such as non-Muslims, LGBTQ individuals, Jews, and Christians.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Additionally, the cops seized two hammers and two butcher knives found under Sturdivant's bed. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

On December 14, Sturdivant had made a video and sent it to one of the undercover agents, whom he thought was an ISIS member, showing the hammers and knives.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Some other gear, like tactical gloves and a vest, was also seized.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Sturdivant has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation. He has made his first court appearance in Charlotte and is in federal custody. If convicted, Sturdivant will face a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
FBI Foils ISIS Inspired Attack, US Terror Attack, Christian Sturdivant
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com