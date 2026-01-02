Who Is Christian Sturdivant, Accused Of Planning ISIS-Inspired Attack In US

Sturdivant described himself as a "soldier of the state," and said he "will do jihad soon," the FBI said
- Christian Sturdivant was arrested for plotting an ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina on New Year's Eve
- On December 12, he began messaging people he believed were members of the ISIS, saying he "will do jihad soon"
- A resident of Mint Hill, he first came to the FBI's attention in January 2022, when he was still a minor
An 18-year-old was arrested in North Carolina for plotting an ISIS-inspired attack at a local grocery store on New Year's Eve. The FBI announced the arrest of Christian Sturdivant on Friday, charging him with attempting to provide material support to ISIS.
Here are the key points about Christian Sturdivant and his alleged plot:
- Sturdivant, a resident of Mint Hill, a suburb outside Charlotte, first came to the FBI's attention in January 2022, when he was still a minor. At that time, he had contacted an ISIS member in Europe and received instructions to dress in all black and carry out attacks at a grocery store and fast food restaurant using knives and hammers.
- On December 12, Sturdivant began messaging people he believed were members of ISIS. He said he "will do jihad soon," described himself as a "soldier of the state" (referring to ISIS), sent photos of hammers and a knife, and discussed acquiring a firearm for the attack.
- According to reports, Sturdivant allegedly planned to target a local grocery store and a Burger King fast-food restaurant, where he was employed on New Year's Eve.
- The FBI agents searching Sturdivant's home found a handwritten document titled "New Year's Attack 2026", which allegedly discussed plans to stab up to 20 victims and attack responding police officers, according to the statement.
- The FBI also found hidden weapons, including two butcher knives and two hammers under his bed, and other gear like tactical gloves and a vest. The notes also specified targeting groups such as non-Muslims, LGBTQ individuals, Jews, and Christians, according to news reports.
- Sturdivant was radicalised online over the years. He created ISIS-related TikTok videos and consumed extremist content and was previously referred for psychological care, according to the FBI.
