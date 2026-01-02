"ISIS-Inspired" New Year's Eve Attack Foiled In US, 18-Year-Old Arrested: FBI

The FBI said on Friday it foiled a potential ISIS-inspired attack in North Carolina planned for New Year's Eve and arrested an 18-year-old plotting it.

The suspect, identified as Christian Sturdivant, was taken into custody on New Year's Eve after a months-long investigation. Authorities say the plot was disrupted before any harm could be carried out.

On FBI Radar Since 2022

According to the FBI, Sturdivant had been on their radar since January 2022, when he was still a minor. Investigators said he had been in contact with an ISIS member overseas and received instructions to dress in all black and commit attacks with a hammer.

In a statement posted online, the FBI said, “The FBI and our law enforcement partners thwarted a potential terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina. The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS.”

FBI Director Kash Patel added, “Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives.”

Plan Involved Knives And Hammers

Federal prosecutors said the suspect planned to carry out an attack using knives and hammers. According to court documents, Sturdivant had discussed his intentions with undercover officers posing as extremists online.

US Attorney Russ Ferguson said the teenager had been planning the attack for nearly a year.

“He was preparing for jihad, and innocent people were going to die,” Ferguson said during a press briefing.

Investigators claim Sturdivant told an undercover officer that he was a “soldier of the state” and planned to attack on New Year's Eve.

On December 29, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Sturdivant's home. They recovered handwritten notes, including one titled “New Year's Attack 2026”, which listed items such as a vest, mask, knives and other materials.

According to the criminal complaint, the notes also described plans to stab multiple people before being killed by police.

Officials said Sturdivant believed he was communicating with members of ISIS, but was in fact speaking to undercover law enforcement officers.

Sturdivant has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation. He has made his first court appearance in Charlotte and remains in federal custody.