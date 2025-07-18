Appreciate US' Efforts: India On Move Against Group Behind Pahalgam Attack

India on Friday welcomed the US's move to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the Pahalgam terror attack, as a terrorist organisation and described the effort as "a strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism operation".

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciated the efforts of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his department for designating the TRF - a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group - as a terror group.

"A strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. Appreciate @SecRubio and @StateDept for designating TRF-a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) proxy-as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Gloabl Terrorist (SDGT). It claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Zero tolerance for Terrorism. #OpSindoor." he said on X.

The TRF had claimed responsibility for the terror attack at Baisaran - dubbed 'mini Switzerland' for its meadow - on April 22. Twenty-five tourists, including one Nepali citizen, were killed in the attack.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Rubio announced the Department of State's decision to add the TRF under the "Foreign Terrorist Organisation" and "Specially Designated Global Terrorist".

"These actions taken by the Department of State demonstrates the Trump Administration's commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," the statement said.

"TRF and other associated aliases have been added to LeT's designation as a FTO and SDGT pursuant to section 2019 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, respectively. The Department of State has also reviewed and maintained the FTO designation of LeT. Amendments to FTO designation go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register," it added.

Following the attack, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and extended condolences over the loss of lives. He also reiterated the US' "strong support" to India.

An Indian delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, also held an "excellent meeting" with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington and briefed him on Operation Sindoor that was launched by India in response to the attack.

Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Pahalgam terror attack was the deadliest strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. It also coincided with Mr Vance's visit to New Delhi.

Following the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and revocation of visa services for Pakistani nationals.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced a series of measures, including closure of its airspace for Indian airlines. Islamabad also said that any move to divert water meant for it under the pact will be considered an "Act of War".