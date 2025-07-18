What Is The Resistance Front, Tagged By US As Terror Group After Pahalgam Attack

The US on Friday designated The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists on April 22, as a terrorist organisation.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the Department of State's decision to add the TRF under the "Foreign Terrorist Organisation" and "Specially Designated Global Terrorist". India has welcomed the move, calling it "a strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism operation".

What is TRF?

The TRF is a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group.

According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), a Delhi-based think tank, the group announced its formation over social media via the encrypted messaging platform Telegram on October 12, 2019, days after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 6.

The TRF claims to be an "indigenous resistance group" with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and seeks to "fight on multiple fronts". "...its main goal is to increase the costs of what it terms settler colonial occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)," it said. It has mostly centred its narrative on local grievances to win local support.

Besides, it has positioned itself as a secular group, and unlike the LeT, it has "distinctly tried to avoid the use of any Islamic imagery through its dialogue in press releases," the portal said.

Group members

The precise operational strength of the TRF could not be immediately ascertained but a report in The Diplomat said the group comprises a couple of hundred of terrorists operating in decentralised cell formations. Sheikh Sajjad Gul is the incumbent head of TRF while Ahmad Khalid is the spokesperson. The report also said that Muhammad Abbas Sheikh was the founder and that he was killed in a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2021.

Links to LeT

The TRF shares prominent links with Hafiz Saeed's LeT and consists of top commanders from the latter's group. TRF has described itself as being a part of the United Jihad Council, referring to it as its "umbrella group". Besides, the outfit has said it works with other terror outfits in the group to "resist illegal occupation" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on encounter reports, TRF has been found to have links with other terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF). Notably, both JeM and LeT are parties to the United Jihad Council, an organisation that TRF's 'spokesperson' has claimed that TRF is also party to. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, PAFF is a front organisation for JeM.

Modus operandi

The TRF has maintained a strong social media presence and stands unique among terror outfits in Jammu & Kashmir for its ubiquitous use of such online platforms.

According to SATP, the group had a widespread digital footprint through its Twitter (@resistfront) and Telegram handles prior to being blocked by security agencies. Following the restrictions from Indian authorities, the group began to utilise an encrypted messaging platform of Russian origin known as Tam Tam.

In a statement on May 1, 2022, the TRF said: "This is our land, and we will go to any extent to protect it. There's still time, leave our land, or we will be forced to step up action against you... The purpose of picking up arms is not victory or defeat.. We will never become slaves to cruel rulers and non-believers."

A hallmark of the terror outfit's activities is also issuing periodic threats to groups of individuals, the SATP said.

Presence in Jammu and Kashmir

The group is mainly active in Anantnag, Shopian, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Pulwama, Baramulla and Srinagar districts. Srinagar is a particular hotbed for TRF activity. Since 2019, there have been 131 arrests and killings linked to TRF, SAPT said.

Role in terror strikes

On April 25, the TRF carried out the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 tourists - 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

Prior to that, on October 20 last year, TRF killed seven civilians - a doctor and six civilians - in Ganderbal district, as per the SAPT.

On June 9 last year, the group opened fire on a bus in Reasi district, killing nine civilians.

On February 2, 2020, the TRF carried out an attack in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, killing four civilians and two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Weapons used

AK-Series, Light Machine Guns (LMGs), Grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Sticky Bombs, Magnetic Bombs are among the weapons used by the group.

Tracking terrorists a challenge

Tracking and eliminating terrorists belonging to the group appears to be a challenge for security forces. Unlike Burhan Wani and his associates, most of the TRF members are new recruits and very discreet, and barely go public on social media platforms, The Diplomat's report said.

India's move against TRF

On January 5, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned the terror group under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India had given inputs about the TRF in the half-yearly report to the Monitoring Team of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee in May and November 2024, bringing out its role as a cover for Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

Earlier too, in December 2023, India had informed the monitoring team about LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad operating through small terror groups such as the TRF. "Pakistan's pressure to remove references to TRF in the April 25 UN Security Council Press Statement is notable in this regard," the ministry said in a statement on May 7.

What has US said

In a statement on Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: "TRF and other associated aliases have been added to LeT's designation as a FTO and SDGT pursuant to section 2019 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, respectively. The Department of State has also reviewed and maintained the FTO designation of LeT. Amendments to FTO designation go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register."

What has Pakistan said on Pahalam attack

After the National Investigation Agency that is probing the Pahalgam terror attack confirmed the involvement of two Pakistani nationals affiliated to the LeT, Pakistan said it does not support and fund terrorists in Kashmir.