Raksha Bandhan 2025: Avoid Rahukaal While Tying Rakhi, Know The Auspicious Time

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Shubh Muhurat: The festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the deep bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters, will be celebrated on Saturday, 9 August 2025, coinciding with the full moon (Purnima) of the Shravan month. On this special day, sisters tie the sacred Rakhi thread on their brothers' wrists, praying for their long life, happiness, and prosperity.

However, following Sanatan Dharma traditions, it is important to consider auspicious (shubh) and inauspicious (ashubh) timings before performing any significant ritual, including Rakhi tying.

Avoid Tying Rakhi During Rahukaal

Astrologers warn that although this year's Raksha Bandhan is free from the inauspicious Bhadra period, it is not completely free from obstacles. The timing of Rahukaal, an inauspicious period in Vedic astrology, falls on the same day and must be carefully avoided.

Rahukaal Timing (Delhi): 09:07 AM to 10:47 AM

According to astrological beliefs, performing any auspicious activity during Rahukaal can lead to hindrances or negative outcomes. Therefore, sisters are advised not to tie Rakhi during this 1-hour and 40-minute window.

Best Time to Tie Rakhi: Abhijit Muhurat

To ensure success and positivity, experts recommend tying the Rakhi during the Abhijit Muhurat, considered highly auspicious in Vedic astrology.

Abhijit Muhurat (Delhi): 12:00 PM to 12:53 PM

This 53-minute window is regarded as the most favourable time for performing sacred rituals, including Rakhi tying.

What is Rahukaal?

As explained by Professor Ramraj Upadhyay, Head of the Department of Priesthood at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, New Delhi, Rahu is a shadow planet in astrology. Its influence is considered harmful for starting any good or spiritual work. Rahukaal lasts for approximately 1.5 hours every day. Its timing varies depending on the day of the week and sunrise.

Activities to Avoid During Rahukaal:

1. Marriage, engagement, or Rakhi tying

2. Launching a business or important career task

3. Beginning new journeys

4. Major financial transactions

5. Buying/selling property, vehicles, or assets



