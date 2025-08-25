Ganesh Chaturthi On August 26 Or August 27? All About Date And Time Of Pooja Muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is a major Hindu festival that is celebrated across India with great fervour. Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. The festival is an opportunity to seek his blessings and guidance.

Preparations for the festival are underway, but many are still confused about the exact day and time because, according to the Hindu calendar, the chaturthi tithi begins on August 26 at 1:54 pm and ends on August 27 at 3:44 pm.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date and Pooja Time

According to the Drik Panchang, Ganesha Chaturthi is on Wednesday (August 27) this year. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 11:05 am to 01:40 pm.

The festivities end after 10 days with Ganesh Visarjan, which is on Saturday (September 6).

Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat in Other Cities

11:21 am to 01:51 pm - Pune

11:05 am to 01:40 pm - New Delhi

10:56 am to 01:25 pm - Chennai

11:11 am to 01:45 pm - Jaipur

11:02 am to 01:33 pm - Hyderabad

11:06 am to 01:40 pm - Gurgaon

11:07 am to 01:42 pm - Chandigarh

10:22 am to 12:54 pm - Kolkata

11:24 am to 01:55 pm - Mumbai

11:07 am to 01:36 pm - Bengaluru

11:25 am to 01:57 pm - Ahmedabad

11:05 am to 01:39 pm - Noida

Why Do We Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was created by Goddess Parvati from the paste on her body to guard a chamber when she bathed. She had given strict orders not to let anyone enter the chamber. Lord Shiv was not at home then, but when he returned, Ganesha blocked his path and didn't let him enter. Lord Shiv got angry and beheaded Lord Ganesha in a fit of rage. But when Goddess Parvati returned, she got upset and demanded that Lord Shiva bring him to life. That's when Lord Shiva replaced Ganesha's head with that of the first living being he found, an elephant, bringing him back to life with his elephant head.

On this auspicious day, people often mark new beginnings by starting new businesses, moving into a new home, beginning a new venture.