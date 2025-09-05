<i>Saiyaara</i> Star Ahaan Panday Attends Ganpati Celebrations At Maharashtra Minister's House

After Salman Khan, Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday visited Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati darshan. Ahaan Panday, who shot to stardom with his debut film Saiyaara, was dressed in his traditional best.

What's Happening

Ahaan Panday visited the minister's home with Chikki Panday. Ahaan wore a simple white kurta for the occasion.

He posed for the shutterbugs while fans tried to click pictures with him.

Chikki and Deanne Panday's son, Ahaan, made his debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. He was cast opposite Aneet Padda. The vibrant chemistry of the new couple contributed to the film's bumper success.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ahaan Panday revealed that he was given two names due to his parents' inter-faith marriage.

"I think it goes back to my grandmother; that was the person close to me whom I lost. Yash Raj Films was a dream for me, it was the cinema I grew up with, the cinema my grandmother dreamed I would be a part of. She used to call me 'Raj' all the time. My sister's Hindu name is Chandni, based on the film Chandni, and my Hindu name is Yash; we're big filmy Yash Raj [Films] lovers," the Saiyaara actor said.

Ahaan also explained why he decided to stick to Aditya Chopra's film despite its delay.

"When Adi sir asked me, it was instinctive because I believed it was my destiny. It was just this childhood dream of mine; I've seen these heroes my whole life, emulated them, looked up to them and that was [what I wanted to be] the first chapter of my professional life. I'll look back on this and be very happy, and I know my grandmother would be very happy. It was her dream for me to be an actor; I wanted to be a writer. Somewhere, I did this for her," he added.

In a Nutshell

Saiyaara sensation Ahaan Panday, who was barred from promotions even after the release of the film, is now making his presence felt publicly.