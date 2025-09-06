Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude today with Ganesh Visarjan, the final day of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations which began on August 27.

The festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. It culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes, pandals, and vibrant processions.

This year's festivities conclude today, with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where idols will be immersed in water, marking the end of the celebration.

Here are the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 live updates: