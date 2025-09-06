Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are set to conclude today with Ganesh Visarjan, the final day of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations which began on August 27.
The festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. It culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes, pandals, and vibrant processions.
This year's festivities conclude today, with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where idols will be immersed in water, marking the end of the celebration.
Here are the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 live updates:
Immersion Of Lord Ganesh Idols Underway In Hyderabad
Ganesh idols were being immersed in Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar lake and at other water bodies, with police and government officials making arrangements for the smooth conduct of processions on the final day of immersion.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police in a post on X said, "Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Ji Shobha Yatra begins! The grand immersion procession of the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh ji has started from Khairatabad Mandapam towards Hussain Sagar. Devotees line the streets with chants and devotion."
Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Ji Shobha Yatra begins!
The grand immersion procession of the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh ji has started from Khairatabad Mandapam towards Hussain Sagar.
Devotees line the streets with chants and devotion.
Advanced Technology To Aid Real-Time Monitoring
Mumbai Police will also rely on modern surveillance technology to manage crowd and traffic dynamics. Over 10,000 AI-enabled CCTV cameras will monitor key routes and immersion points. More than 50 drones will be deployed to capture aerial footage and assess real-time crowd conditions.
Massive Police Deployment For Ganesh Visarjan Traffic Management
On the day of Ganesh idol immersion, thousands of police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to manage the anticipated surge in traffic and ensure smooth movement for devotees. Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumbhar, stated that 2,826 traffic policemen will be on the roads, supported by 4 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 8 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 60 Police Inspectors (PIs), 179 Assistant Police Inspectors (APIs) and Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs)
Ganesh Visarjan Processions Begin Across Mumbai
More than 21,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi.
More than 21,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order during idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi, the tenth and final day of the Ganesh festival.
Bhupendra Patel Extends Greetings To Citizens On Anant Chaturdashi
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his wishes on the festival Anant Chaturdashi. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to all of you on the sacred festival of Anant Chaturdashi. May the blessings of the remover of obstacles, Lord Shri Ganeshji, continuously shower upon our state and country, may our obstacles be removed, and may everyone's life be filled with joy, peace, prosperity, and virtues-such is our prayer."
Devendra Fadnavis Extends Wishes On Ananta Chaturdashi
Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Ananta Chaturdashi extended his wishes and wrote, "With folded hands and full hearts, we bid farewell to Ganesha. May his blessings stay with us until we welcome him again. Wishing everyone a blessed Ananta Chaturdashi."
With folded hands and full hearts, we bid farewell to Ganesha. May his blessings stay with us until we welcome him again. Wishing everyone a blessed Ananta Chaturdashi!
आज अनंत चतुर्दशी
Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory
In view of Anant Chaturdashi and Ganpati Visarjan, the Mumbai Traffic Police had issued traffic advisory and said that the Western Suburbs of Mumbai will have special traffic arrangements in place.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Extends Wishes
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan extended his wishes. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of immersion of the idol of Lord Shri Ganesha, we pray to him to bring happiness, prosperity and peace in everyone's life."
मंगलमूर्ति मोरया!
