Watch: Ajit Pawar Plays Dhol During Ganpati Visarjan

Joining crores of revellers across the state, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar played the dhol as Ganesh immersion processions began in Pune on Saturday.

Earlier, Mr Pawar and his wife performed Anant Chaturthi pooja at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple. He stated that ten days passed "so quickly" and no one even realised, as people were deeply engrossed in devotion. He further said that he prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all.

The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to follow police instructions and cooperate fully during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

On the final day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, idols of the elephant-headed God are taken to natural and artificial water bodies for immersion with great celebration and fervour.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. The 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations began on August 27.

The festival culminates on Anantha Chaturdashi and is celebrated with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music and vibrant processions.

In Pune, Lord Ganesha idol immersion procession of Shree Kasba Ganpati (Gram Devta) 'Manacha Pahila Ganpati' was the first one to be taken out, followed by thousands of pandal and household idol processions.