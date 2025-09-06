Hours Before Ganesh Idol Immersion, Minor Killed In Car Accident Near Pandal

Hours before the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal readied to take out the idol immersion procession, a minor was killed and one person was injured in a car accident within the premises. The accident was reported in the early hours of Saturday, the last day of the Ganesh festival.

A case was registered against an unknown driver at Mumbai's Kalachowkie police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage of the area and have identified the driver involved in the accident.

The 'visarjan procession' for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal began in the morning and reached the main road by around 1 pm, as massive crowds thronged the procession all through the way.

Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary assured that comprehensive security arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth and safe celebration for all. The official told ANI the Mumbai Police is utilising artificial intelligence to manage traffic in real-time, helping to control immersion routes and send alerts to prevent congestion. "Police arrangements have been made everywhere. CCTV, barricading, and area-wise deployment have been done for crowd control. Our marshals are patrolling the entire city," he added.