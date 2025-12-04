Suspicious Of Wife's Affair, Mumbai Man Slits Sleeping Daughter's Throat

A 14-year-old girl was fast asleep when her father barged into her room and slit her neck. As the teenager cried out in pain, her mother rushed to her rescue, only to be attacked as well. The accused, identified as Hanumant Sonawale from Mumbai, was allegedly drunk and had a verbal altercation with his wife, Rajshree, moments before the attack. The man has been arrested by and an investigation is underway.

The initial investigation has revealed that Sonawale was unemployed and an addict, deep into alcoholism. He would often assault his wife and suspect her of having an extramarital affair, questioning her character.

After one such argument, Sonawale took a blade and attacked his daughter early in the morning. When his wife intervened, he attacked her on the stomach.

He was reportedly under stress owing to his wife's recent divorce petition and consultation with a lawyer.

The 14-year-old girl has got five stitches on her neck. Both mother and daughter have been admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and are undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused, charging him of attempting to murder and domestic violence.

Earlier this week, a businesswoman in Mumbai was allegedly stripped naked and recorded at gunpoint, with a threat to release her photos and videos if she dared to speak up. The woman has named Joy John Pascal Post, Managing Director and founder member of Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals, in her complaint to the Mumbai police.

According to the complaint, the 51-year-old businesswoman was invited by Joy John Pascal Post to the office of the Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals (FIPPL) under the pretext of a meeting. There, she was subjected to harassment and forced to remove her clothes at gunpoint.

The accused allegedly hurled abuses at the woman, recorded her nude videos and photos, and threatened to make them public if she informed anyone about it.

The woman named Post and five others in her complaint.