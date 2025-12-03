Putin's Aurus Senat Is One Of The Safest Cars In The World: All About It

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India today, and with him comes his security convoy, which includes one of the world's most secretive and heavily protected vehicles: the Aurus Senat.

This will be Putin's first visit to India in four years, and he will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attend a state banquet, and review the full spectrum of the India-Russia “special and privileged strategic partnership.”

Given Putin's status as one of the most closely guarded leaders globally, his bespoke armoured limousine always travels with him.

About Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat

The Aurus Senat is Russia's luxury limousine, designed specifically for presidential and state use. Often called the “Russian Rolls-Royce,” it features an imposing armoured shell, blackout windows, and a plush, high-tech interior.

Before adopting this indigenous model, Putin used the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman, but Moscow later replaced imported state cars with vehicles built under its own Kortezh project, a programme to develop ultra-luxury, fully armoured official vehicles.

Launched during Putin's 2018 inauguration, the Senat is manufactured by Aurus Motors, a collaboration between Russia's NAMI institute, Sollers JSC, and the UAE's Tawazun Holding. Mass production began in 2021 at Yelabuga, and the limousine has since featured in several high-profile diplomatic moments including being gifted to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2024.

A limited civilian version is available, capped at around 120 units a year.

Why The Aurus Senat Is Considered ‘Impregnable'

The Aurus Senat is engineered for maximum survival in extreme threat scenarios. Key features include:

Fully bulletproof construction: The armoured shell can withstand high-calibre bullets and armour-piercing rounds.

Missile and drone attack resistance: Its protective layer is designed to survive explosive blasts and aerial attacks.

Submarine-like capability: The car can stay afloat if it falls into water and is designed to remain operational until it reaches safety.

Run-flat mobility: Even if all tyres are destroyed, the car can continue to drive at high speed.

Chemical attack protection: The cabin has an independent air-filtration system to keep out toxic gases.

High performance: Powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine, it accelerates from 0-100 kmph in around 6-9 seconds, with a top speed of 160 kmph.

Advanced luxury interior: Leather upholstery, handcrafted wood panels, climate control, and secure communication systems.

Price Of The Aurus Senat

The base Aurus Senat starts at around 18 million rubles (about Rs 2.5 crore). Putin's customised, fully armoured state version is packed with classified security tech, making it nearly twice as expensive. Such versions are not available to ordinary citizens.

When PM Modi Rode In Putin's Car

In September, after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, PM Modi and Putin travelled together in the Aurus Senat from the venue to their bilateral meeting. Putin reportedly waited nearly ten minutes for PM Modi to join him, and the two leaders spent close to an hour in conversation during the drive.