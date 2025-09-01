Inside Aurus Senat: Russia's Presidential Limousine Used By PM Modi, Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin rode together in the Russian leader's official car following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China on Monday.

The Aurus Senat, a heavily armoured luxury limousine, took both leaders from the conference venue to the hotel for their official bilateral meeting.

"After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful," PM Modi posted on X.

After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful. pic.twitter.com/oYZVGDLxtc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

Putin reportedly waited about 10 minutes for PM Modi to join him, after which they spoke for nearly an hour in the car.

Aurus Senat: Russia's Luxury Armoured Limousine

The Aurus Senat, often called a 'fortress-on-wheels,' is a full-size luxury limousine developed by Russian automaker Aurus Motors, a joint venture between the Russian state research institute NAMI, Sollers JSC, and the UAE's Tawazun Holding.

Introduced in 2018, the Senat serves as the official state car of Vladimir Putin and is part of the "Kortezh" project, Russia's programme to build domestic luxury and armoured vehicles for government use. Its design is inspired by the Soviet-era ZIS-110 limousine.

Photo Credit: AFP

The development of the Aurus Senat began in 2013, and production officially started in 2021 at the Sollers JSC factory in Yelabuga. The limousine was first publicly showcased during Vladimir Putin's 2018 inauguration and has since replaced the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman as the presidential state car.

The Senat has also featured in diplomatic gestures, including a gift to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2024.

A civilian version is available, limited to 120 units annually, priced at around 18 million rubles (Rs 2.5 crore). Aurus Motors plans to expand the lineup with SUVs and vans under the Kortezh project, with facelifts scheduled in the coming years.

Features Of Aurus Senat

The Aurus Senat is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a hybrid system. It produces approximately 598 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque. The car uses a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Its top speed is around 160 kmph and it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 9 seconds.

The car measures 5,630 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,300 mm.

It is heavily armoured, meeting the highest security standards for presidential vehicles.

Safety features include active cruise control, lane departure warning, electronic traction control, and advanced braking systems. The interior is luxurious, with high-end leather, wood trim, and state-of-the-art infotainment systems. The vehicle is designed to operate in extreme climates.

The car is often used in diplomatic and ceremonial events.

PM Modi In Xi Jinping's Car Hongqi

During the SCO Summit, PM Narendra Modi was also chauffeured in Hongqi L5, the luxury sedan preferred by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Hongqi is produced by China's state-owned FAW Group and is nearly 6 metres long, weighing around 3,150 kg.

It features a 4.0-litre V8 engine, a luxurious interior with leather and wood finishes, and advanced safety systems.