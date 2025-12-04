Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Woman, 31, Dies By Suicide By Jumping From High-Rise In Mumbai: Cops

The incident took place in Oberoi Splendour building located near BEST's Majas Depot late night on Wednesday, the Meghwadi police station added.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Woman, 31, Dies By Suicide By Jumping From High-Rise In Mumbai: Cops
Further probe is underway. (Representational)
Mumbai:

A 31-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Oberoi Splendour building located near BEST's Majas Depot late night on Wednesday, the Meghwadi police station added.

"The deceased woman was identified as Shristi Amit Jain. She jumped from the eleventh floor of the building's C Wing at around 11pm. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. No suicide note has been found at the spot," he said.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are conducting further probe, the official said.        

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mumbai, Mumbai News, Mumbai News Latest
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com