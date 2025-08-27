Viral Video Shows Cat Sleeping Peacefully On Lord Ganesh Idol's Arms

A sleepy cat curled up in the arms of a Lord Ganesh idol at a pandal set on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Dressed in a bright yellow outfit, the idol is usually the focus of attention, but this time, it was the furry visitor who stole the show.

In a video shared on Instagram, the cat is seen sleeping at ease in Ganesh's arms. Social media users have called it one of the cutest moments of this year's festival, with some joking that "the mouse must be feeling a little left out now."

The video soon went viral.

A user wrote, "Bro is in safe hands."

Someone shared, "In some tales.. The cat represents Gauri ma (Ganesha's mother). So basically, the mother is taking a nap on her son's arm."

"Bro is sleeping at the best place," a comment read.

A user wrote, "They settle anywhere, where there's comfort."

Another commented, "Bro said...you always keep a mouse near you..today it's my turn."

Mushak: Lord Ganesh's Mouse

Lord Ganesh is traditionally shown with a tiny mouse as his vahana (vehicle). Mushak, once a demon named Mooshikasura, was defeated by Ganesh and transformed into his loyal companion. The mouse is a symbol of humility, vigilance, and cleverness, showing that even the smallest beings can overcome obstacles.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 27 and will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6. Devotees nationwide are celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh with prayers, rituals, and cultural programmes.

In Maharashtra, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great zeal across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik. Streets and homes are alive with grand processions, elaborately decorated pandals, cultural performances, and markets filled with puja materials and modaks, Ganesh's favourite sweet. The state, which recently declared Ganeshotsav a state festival, is also focusing on eco-friendly celebrations with biodegradable clay idols and sustainable immersion rituals.

In Odisha, Bhubaneswar has seen over 1,000 idols installed, alongside cultural performances and local delicacies. Schools and communities are engaging students with craft activities, performances, and quizzes.