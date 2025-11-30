CAT 2025 Exam Today: Check Guidelines And Key Instructions Here

CAT 2025 Exam Guidelines: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be held today, November 30, 2025, in three shifts - 8:30 to 10:30 am, 12:30 to 2:30 pm and 4:30 to 6:30 pm. This exam is the gateway to postgraduate and doctoral programmes offered by the IIMs and other leading management institutes and is being held across 170 centres in India. About three lakh candidates are expected to appear for the computer-based exam.

CAT 2025: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must carry their admit cards along with a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Electoral ID, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport.

Carrying electronic devices including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth headphones or earphones is strictly prohibited. Items like bags, wallets, purses, clutches, jewellery, and metallic or storage items are also not allowed. Clothing such as jackets, shawls, scarves, thick footwear, garments with pockets, or large buttons should not be worn inside the exam hall.

CAT 2025 Today (November 30): Exam Pattern

CAT 2025 will follow a two-hour format for non-PwD candidates, divided into three 40-minute sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Sectional movement will be restricted, and candidates can move to the next section only after the allotted time ends. PwD candidates will get an extra 40 minutes.

IIM Kozhikode has also implemented signal jammers at exam centres to prevent any form of cheating during the test.

Interview Preparation

The preparation for the IIM interview rounds (which typically include the Personal Interview (PI) and the Written Ability Test (WAT)) should generally start right after the CAT exam, regardless of the applicant's score. These rounds carry significant weight, often between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of the final selection score, making them critical for admission. The WAT assesses the candidate's written communication skills, clarity of thought and ability to structure an argument under time pressure.