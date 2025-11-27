Top MBA Colleges With Fees Below Rs 6 Lakh And Packages Up To Rs 34 Lakh

At a time when management education is becoming increasingly expensive, several public institutions continue to offer strong MBA and equivalent programmes at highly affordable fees while delivering impressive placement outcomes. Here are six institutions where the total programme cost is below Rs 6 lakh, yet the average annual salary offered to graduates exceeds Rs 15 lakh.

FMS Delhi (MBA)

Fee: Rs 2 lakh (approx)

Average Package: Rs 34 lakh

The Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, remains one of India's most sought-after business schools due to its exceptional return on investment.

Its two-year full-time MBA programme is structured to prepare students for leadership roles across sectors.

First Year:

Introduces foundational models, analytical tools, and core management disciplines.

Offers rigorous classroom learning across marketing, finance, operations, strategy, and organisational behaviour.

Concludes with a mandatory summer internship that allows students to apply management concepts in real-world settings.

Second Year:

Students chart their career development path based on their internship experience and first-year learning.

The curriculum is delivered by experienced faculty members and industry experts offering a mix of core and elective courses.

JBIMS Mumbai (MMS, MHRD)

Fee: Rs 6 lakh

Average Package: Rs 28 lakh

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, a premier institution under the University of Mumbai, admits students based on a weighted combination of academic scores, CAT performance, and personal assessment components.

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks for general category candidates.

Relaxation as per university rules for reserved categories.

Final-year students are also eligible.

Selection Criteria:

CAT 2025 score: 50%

Class 10 marks: up to 10%

Class 12 marks: up to 10%

Statement of Purpose discussion: 10%

Extempore: 5%

Personal Interview: 15%

TISS Mumbai (MA in HRM & LR / ODCL)

Fee: Rs 1.8 lakh (approx.)

Average Package: Rs 25 lakh

Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers the MA in Human Resources Management and Labour Relations, a widely recognised MBA-equivalent programme in the HR domain. With a total fee of around Rs1.85 lakh for two years, it is among the most affordable management programmes in the country.

Programme Details:

Offered at the School of Management and Labour Studies, TISS Mumbai.

Intake: 60 students.

The curriculum covers contemporary HR practices, labour relations, organisational dynamics, and broader business management skills.

The programme focuses on producing socially aware and professionally competent HR managers.

DFS, University of Delhi (MBA - Finance)

Fee: Less than Rs 1 lakh

Average Package: Rs 17 lakh

The Department of Financial Studies (DFS) is known for its strong placement performance in finance roles and an exceptionally low fee structure, offering one of the best ROIs among public management institutions. The programme attracts students aiming for careers in investment banking, financial analysis, consulting, and corporate finance.

DBE, University of Delhi (MBA - Business Economics)

Fee: Less than Rs 1 lakh

Average Package: Rs 15 lakh

The Department of Business Economics (DBE) offers a two-year MBA in Business Economics with a specialised focus on applied economics, analytics-driven decision-making, and business strategy. Its consistent placement record and low fee structure make it a reliable option for students seeking value-driven management education.

Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi

Programmes: MBA in Business Analytics, HRD, and International Business

Total annual fees: INR 53,980 (includes miscellaneous, development, and university welfare funds)

Total fees for two years: INR 107,960

Last year average package stood at Rs 13 lakh (varies by programme)

Offering sector-focused MBA programmes in analytics, human resource development, and international business, DSE has emerged as a preferred choice for students wanting specialised management education. The programmes combine academic rigour with industry-aligned curriculum, ensuring strong placement outcomes.