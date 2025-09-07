CAT 2025 Registration Closes On September 13: Check Exam Date, Top MBA Colleges Here

CAT 2025 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will close the registration window for the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2025 on September 13, 2025. Students aiming to take admission in to management programs can apply for the test on the official website of the IIM-CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025 (Sunday) in three shifts and candidates will be able to download the admit card from November 5 to November 30, 2025.

The examination will be conducted in 170 cities across India and candidates will be able to select up to five preferred examination centres.

CAT 2025: Top Universities For Management, MBA Programs As Per NIRF 2025

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad- Rank 1

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore- Rank 2

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode- Rank 3

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi- Rank 4

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow- Rank 5

Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai- Rank 6

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta- Rank 7

Indian Institute of Management Indore- Rank 8

Management Development Institute- Rank 9

XLRI - Xavier School of Management- Rank 10

CAT 2025 Registration: How To Register For CAT Exam?