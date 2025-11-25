Overview Of Major MBA Entrance Tests In The Country

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 is set to be conducted on November 30, 2025. The exam serves as a gateway for admission to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several top business schools. The exam is said to be one of the most difficult entrance exams in the country. Candidates who are unable to crack the CAT exam, can check the list of the following entrance exams for admission to MBA.

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

This entrance exam is conducted by AIMA since 1988 and has been recognised by the Government of India since 2003. MAT serves as a gateway to 600+ leading B-Schools across the country. The exam is held four times a day in Paper-Based and Computer-Based test modes. The registration for MAT PBT closes on December 7, 2025. The exam will be held on December 13, 2025. The registration for MAT CBT closes on December 15, 2025 and the exam will be held on December 21, 2025.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of XAMI members for over 75 years. It is conducted for admission to MBA/PGDM programs in institutions across the country. The score of XAT is accepted by 250+ premier B-Schools and conducted in over 100 test cities across India. Registration for the exam closes on December 5, 2025. Admit cards will be released by December 20,2025. XAT 2026 will be conducted on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance exam for admission to management programmes in the country. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE- Approved Institutions / University Departments / Constituent Colleges /Affiliated Colleges. CMAT-2026 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments for admission to the management courses in the academic session 2026-27. The candidates aspiring for admission to MBA course in the affiliated colleges/institutes of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, which was earlier covered under UPSEE, are required to apply for the CMAT – 2026. The exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2026-27.

SNAP

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is conducted for candidates who wish to join a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by any Institute of SIU. The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) is held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode which will be conducted at test centres. The registrations for the exam closed on November 20, 2025. Admit cards will be released on November 28 for SNAP 1, December 8 for SNAP 2 and December 15 for SNAP 3. The exam will be held on December 6, December 14 and December 20, 2025. The results will be announced on January 9, 2026.

GMAC NMAT Exam

Registrations for the exam will close on June 25, 2026. The exam delivery date will begin on September 18 and end on June 30, 2026. The NMAT by GMAC™ exam serves as a gateway to leading B-Schools across multiple countries, including India, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Hungary, and Morocco.



