CAT 2025 Result Live: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode is expected to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results and scorecards today, December 24, 2025 at 6 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their scorecards on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Previous Year Trend

The CAT results have been declared in Mid-December in the past years. For instance, the 2024 result was declared on December 19 for the examination held on November 30.

After Result Process

Once the results have been declared, the institute will begin the shortlisting process for the next stages of admission. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process will be published on the official websites of the respective IIMs. Interview call letters will be sent individually to shortlisted candidates. The shortlisting criteria differ across IIMs.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the admission portals of the respective IIMs for updates and detailed information.

How Each Institute Processes Admissions

IIMs shortlist candidates for interviews based on their own selection criteria, which vary from one institute to another. The selection process may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI).

Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025) was conducted on 30 November 2025 (Sunday) at 339 test centres spread across 170 cities in India.

Here Are The Latest Updates For CAT 2025 Result And Scorecards: