CAT 2025 Result Live: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode is expected to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results and scorecards today, December 24, 2025 at 6 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their scorecards on the official website iimcat.ac.in.
Previous Year Trend
The CAT results have been declared in Mid-December in the past years. For instance, the 2024 result was declared on December 19 for the examination held on November 30.
After Result Process
Once the results have been declared, the institute will begin the shortlisting process for the next stages of admission. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process will be published on the official websites of the respective IIMs. Interview call letters will be sent individually to shortlisted candidates. The shortlisting criteria differ across IIMs.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the admission portals of the respective IIMs for updates and detailed information.
How Each Institute Processes Admissions
IIMs shortlist candidates for interviews based on their own selection criteria, which vary from one institute to another. The selection process may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI).
Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025) was conducted on 30 November 2025 (Sunday) at 339 test centres spread across 170 cities in India.
Here Are The Latest Updates For CAT 2025 Result And Scorecards:
IIM CAT 2025 Result Live: Number of Candidates Appeared
The CAT 2025 exam saw around 2.95 lakh registrations, of which 2.58 lakh appeared, amounting to 86 per cent appearance rate.
CAT 2025 Result Live (Out Soon): How To Download CAT 2025 Scoreacards?
Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on "CAT 2025 Score card Login".
Enter your username and password.
Your scorecard will be automatically downloaded.
Save it for future reference.
CAT 2025 Result Live: Direct Download Link
Direct Download Link - "IIM CAT 2025 Result Direct Download Link"
CAT 2025 Result Live Updates: How IIMs Select Candidates?
Candidates at IIMs are shortlisted based on each institute's individual selection criteria which may include:
Writing Ability Test (WAT)
Group Discussion (GD)
Personal Interview (PI)
IIM CAT 2025 Result Live Updates: What Time Will The Result Be Out?
The IIM Kozhikode will release the CAT 2025 result today at 6 pm, candidates are advised to stay tuned for latest updates.
CAT 2025 Result Live: What Credentials Are Required To Access Scorecards
Candidates will need their user ID and password to access and download their scorecards.
IIM CAT 2025 Result Live: How To Download Your Scorecards?
Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on "CAT 2025 Score card Login".
- Enter your username and password.
- Your scorecard will be automatically downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.