CAT 2025 Exam: Answer Key To Be Released Today, Download And Raise Objections Here

IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode is scheduled to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key today, December 4, 2025. Students who appeared for the examination on November 30, 2025 can check and download the answer key by logging on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 Answer Key: Raise Objections

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from 12 pm on December 8, until 11:55 pm on December 10, 2025. To raise objections, candidates need to login with their application id and password and click on the "Objection Management" link.

Objections found valid by the Institute will be considered and a new answer key will be released accordingly.

The CAT 2025 examination was held in three shifts - 8:30 to 10:30 am, 12:30 to 2:30 pm and 4:30 to 6:30 at 339 test centres spread across 170 cities in India. Of the total 2.95 lakh candidates registering for the MBA entrance test, around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared. The overall attendance was approximately 86 per cent, according to the exam convenor.

The CAT 2025 question paper had 68 questions in total, 24 of which were from the verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC) section and 22 each from data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and quantitative ability (QA) sections.

It is conducted for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs and other MBA institutes. Candidates can check the complete list of institutions on the official CAT website.