Last Minute Preparation Tips For Common Admission Test 2025

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, which is said to be India's toughest exam, is set to be conducted on November 30. The CAT serves as the main entry path to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several top business schools.

Millions of students are ready to give their best after months of hard study. Success in these final days depends on how well students plan, how focused they are when revising, and how mentally prepared they are. Today, we have compiled a list of tips that will help students make the most of this important time before CAT 2025.

Strategic Revision: Revisiting notes, cheat sheets and shortcuts created over several months strengthens memory and improves accuracy. It's more beneficial to consolidate previously learned topics rather than introducing new ones.

Mock tests are still crucial. Taking a full-length test daily provides practice in exam-like situations and helps manage time better. Analysing each test is equally important, as it helps identify weak areas understand solving speed and improve strategies.

Section-Based Preparation: Focus on Weak Areas

CAT has three main sections-VARC, DILR, and QA. Students should allocate their study time according to their strengths and weaknesses. Focusing on strong areas without focusing on weak areas can improve their overall score.

Time Management: Every Second Counts

Proper time management is crucial for good performance. During mock tests, candidates should allocate time for each section.

Old Question Papers: Helps in Recognising Patterns

Solving previous years' CAT papers helps students understand commonly asked questions and repeated topics. Knowing these patterns boosts confidence and improves speed.

Formulas and Shortcuts: Both Speed and Accuracy Are Important

Candidates should revise important formulas and shortcuts for each section. Knowing these well helps in solving questions quickly and accurately, thereby saving valuable time in the exam.