How To Prepare For Business School Interviews After Common Admission Test 2025

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be held on November 30 in three sessions across nearly 170 cities. About three lakh candidates are expected to appear for the computer-based exam, which serves as the gateway to postgraduate and doctoral programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several other B-schools that accept CAT scores.

Clearing the CAT, however, is only half the journey. The personal interview remains the decisive stage for final admission-and for many first-time aspirants, it is also the most challenging one. Unlike job interviews that target specific roles, business school interviews are unpredictable. Questions may range from academic interests to current affairs, personal motivations, hobbies, or even philosophical reflections.

While many students turn to online videos and coaching institutes for support, experts say generic preparation often fails to help candidates express themselves naturally. Many walk into interviews rehearsed but not authentic-making it harder for panels to judge them meaningfully in a short interaction.

Against this backdrop, Prof. Nidheesh Joseph of IMT Ghaziabad has shared practical insights based on hundreds of interviews he has conducted for PGDM admissions.

Four Types Of Candidates Panels Commonly Meet

Professor Joseph identifies four recurring archetypes seen across interviews:

Convinced they tick every box, these candidates treat admission almost as a certainty. Their confidence often borders on rigidity, leaving little room for humility or learning-qualities panels value.

Armed with impressive resumes, they assume achievements will speak for themselves. But when probed on the "how" and "why," many struggle to articulate their journey, revealing a lack of reflection.

Unfazed by any question-simple, tricky, or provocative-these candidates maintain a calm, almost expressionless exterior. While composed, they often fail to show purpose or engagement.

Those pushed by parents or uninterested in the programme often come across as disengaged, making it difficult for panels to assess their motivation or fit.

What B-School Panels Actually Look For

Institutes are not searching for the "perfect" candidate but the one who fits their classroom environment. According to Professor Joseph, certain expectations remain constant:

Integrity: Are you genuine? Do your records match your narrative?

Clarity of expression: Can you link your knowledge with your experiences?

Confidence and composure: Do you stay calm without becoming indifferent?

Curiosity: Are you open to learning and reflective about your journey?

Authentic interest: Do you genuinely care about the programme and institute?

Interviews are short, and even strong candidates may not manage to showcase everything. But as Professor Joseph notes, "Luck favours the well-prepared."

How To Prepare Authentically

Professor Joseph emphasises that the key is simple: avoid falling into the archetype traps. Instead:

Treat your CV as your foundation-write only what you can confidently justify.

Reflect deeply on your experiences so you can speak about them with clarity.

Be confident but not confrontational; assertive but not argumentative.

Know when to stop pushing a point if the panel disagrees.

Stay humble and curious-because interviews are meant to assess potential, not perfection.

Every year, thousands prepare extensively for expected questions but forget to prepare for authenticity. Ultimately, the most effective strategy is also the simplest: Be yourself.

Five Things Every B-School Aspirant Must Remember