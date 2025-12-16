CAT 2025 Exam Results To Be Released Shortly, Check Previous Years' Trends

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is soon expected to announce the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. As per reports, the results can be announced by next week. However, as per the CAT 2025 information bulletin, the results are likely to be announced by the first week of January 2026.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results. The scorecard will remain valid until December 31, 2026, and will be accessible on the website until that date.

IIM Kozhikode, the exam-conducting body for CAT 2025, will release the scorecards, final answer key, and merit list together after evaluating the objections raised by candidates. The institute will prepare the results using a normalisation process to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions. Since the exam is conducted in three different test forms the result is prepared using Normalisation process.

The CAT 2025 provisional answer keys for over 2.58 lakh candidates were released on December 4, 2025. The answer key challenge process began on December 8, 2025. The CAT 2025 was conducted on November 30, 2025, in computer-based mode at 339 centers across India.

Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2025, which was conducted on November 30.

CAT 2025 results previous year trends

The results for the CAT 2024 exam were released on December 19. In 2023 and 2022, the results were declared on December 21.The result announcement for CAT 2021 and CAT 2022 were made on January 3 and 2 respectively.