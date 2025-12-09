CLAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key To Be Released On This Date, Check Deadline To Raise Objection

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on December 7, 2025. The provisional answer key for the exam will be released at 5 pm on December 10, 2025 on the official website of the Consortium. Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the answer key may do so by December 12, 2025. The objection submission portal will remain open by 5 pm on December 12.

The exam was held in 156 centres in 25 states, 93 cities, and four union territories for admission to premier National Law Universities (NLUs).

A total of 92,344 candidates applied for the CLAT 2026 examination this year. There is an increase of 17 per cent more applications. Among them, 75,009 candidates registered for the Undergraduate (UG) programme, while 17,335 candidates applied for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. The overall male-female ratio stood at approximately 0.72:1. The exam recorded a significant turnout, with 96.83 per cent of Undergraduate applicants and 92.45 per cent of Postgraduate.

