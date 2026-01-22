CLAT 2026 Second Merit List Out: Check Round 2 Seat Allotment

The Consortium of National Law Universities released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 second merit list on Thursday. Candidates can check the CLAT counseling round 2 results on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2026 exam concluded on December 7, 2025 and the second merit list is available separately for each National Law University.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the CLAT 2026 merit list are advised to complete the next stage of the counseling process on time. Such candidates are required to freeze, float or withdraw their allotted seat before the deadline.

Steps to check the CLAT 2026 counseling second merit list:

1. Candidates must first visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. They must then log in to the CLAT 2026 counseling portal.

3. Entering the registered mobile number and password is mandatory for login.

4. After logging in, the CLAT 2026 counseling second seat allocation list will appear on the screen.

5. Candidates are advised to carefully review the results and download them for future reference